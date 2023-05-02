Brokers Set Expectations for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $22.12 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,197,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,344,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,569 shares of company stock worth $13,598,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.