Brokers Set Expectations for Winpak Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Winpak in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of WPK opened at C$45.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. Winpak has a one year low of C$38.49 and a one year high of C$48.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). Winpak had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$396.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

