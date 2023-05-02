Brokers Set Expectations for Zynex, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ZYXI has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Zynex has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zynex by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

