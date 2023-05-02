Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,589 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

