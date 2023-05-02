Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 342,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 153,611 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

BRKL stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

