Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Builders FirstSource has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Builders FirstSource Price Performance
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
