Burney Co. Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4,467.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 252,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 66,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.