Burney Co. Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Burney Co. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in BCE by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.
BCE Stock Up 0.5 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.21%.
BCE Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.