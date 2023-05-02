Burney Co. Trims Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

