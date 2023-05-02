Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

CCJ stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Cameco has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

