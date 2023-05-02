Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $13.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Coursera has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,003,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at $80,003,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,468 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Coursera by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

