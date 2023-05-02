Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.20-$5.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

