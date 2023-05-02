CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 guidance at $0.17-$0.19 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.28 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CARG opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.63. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.