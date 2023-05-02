Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $67.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.