Cedar Fair (FUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 16.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $365.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.09 million. On average, analysts expect Cedar Fair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FUN opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

