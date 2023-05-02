Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Centerra Gold pays out -44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.72 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -14.82 Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.74 $271.90 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centerra Gold and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.43%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fresnillo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.