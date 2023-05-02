Centrifuge Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.13 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $494,416.22 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.23811162 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $606,432.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

