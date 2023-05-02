Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Certara by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

