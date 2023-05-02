CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of CF Industries worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

