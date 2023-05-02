CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CF opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

About CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

