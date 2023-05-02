CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $70.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after purchasing an additional 354,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,851,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,927,000 after purchasing an additional 193,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.