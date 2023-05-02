Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.