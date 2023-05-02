Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 650,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.64 million, a PE ratio of 206.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 560.11%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

