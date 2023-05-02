Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.