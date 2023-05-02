Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- Which of these Gold Mining Stocks is Glittering After Earnings?
- Can SuperVision Rescue Mobileye Global Stock?
- Colgate-Palmolive Stock: A Consumer Staple about to Hit New Highs
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.