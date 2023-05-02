Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.24 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

