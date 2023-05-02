Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7,793.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after buying an additional 412,271 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 858.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,528,000 after buying an additional 357,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $25,325,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,093 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

