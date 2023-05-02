Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

