CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $186.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.34. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $220.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

