CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of CNA opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

