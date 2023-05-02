Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 332.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,363.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $444,506.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,270 shares of company stock worth $800,096 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

