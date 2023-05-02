Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $80.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.