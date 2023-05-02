Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.78.
Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
