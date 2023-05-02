Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.78.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.