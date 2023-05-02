Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

