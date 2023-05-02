CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. CommScope has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $13.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 48.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.