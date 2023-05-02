Comparing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -19.72 Copper Mountain Mining $231.89 million 1.80 $24.58 million $0.09 21.67

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copper Mountain Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 97.75%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.28%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -106.83% Copper Mountain Mining 9.14% -10.38% -4.65%

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and mining of gold. Its projects include Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

