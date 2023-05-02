Comparing Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $256.72 million 3.33 -$13.47 million ($1.36) -41.82

Ingenia Communities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Centerspace -5.50% -1.56% -0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ingenia Communities Group and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80

Centerspace has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.09%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Summary

Ingenia Communities Group beats Centerspace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'. With a positive impact on more than 10,850 residents each and every day, our commitment to all stakeholders is to perform with integrity, foster respect for all and build community through continuous improvement in everything we do. In addition to the Group's on balance sheet portfolio of 99 communities, Ingenia's portfolio includes: five greenfield lifestyle community developments owned through a development Joint Venture with Sun Communities, Inc (NYSE: SUI); and six established communities through the Group's managed funds. In addition to ownership interests in the JV and funds, Ingenia receives fees for services provided to these entities. The Group is supported by over 4,000 investors and more than 1,200 employees dedicated to creating community for our residents and guests.

About Centerspace

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

