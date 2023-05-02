CompoSecure (CMPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. CompoSecure has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million. On average, analysts expect CompoSecure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CompoSecure stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $573.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

In other news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $164,192.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,284,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,902,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 971,480 shares of company stock worth $6,066,506 over the last three months. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

