Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $31,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

