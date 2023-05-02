Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB opened at $22.03 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Further Reading

