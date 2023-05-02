Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Core One Labs Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.
Core One Labs Company Profile
