Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Core One Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLABF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Core One Labs has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

