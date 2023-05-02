Corteva (CTVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

