Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

CTVA opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

