Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on May 19th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $491.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.65.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

