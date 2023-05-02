Coterra Energy (CTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. On average, analysts expect Coterra Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

