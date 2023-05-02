Credit Suisse Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $32.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

