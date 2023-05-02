CSG Systems International (CSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.35-$3.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.35-3.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 52.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

