CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

