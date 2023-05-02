Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

NYSE CFR opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

