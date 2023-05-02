Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 358 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,500,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

