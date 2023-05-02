Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 793 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,202 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

